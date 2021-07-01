UrduPoint.com
Russia To Keep Supporting Belarus Amid Pressure - Putin

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 03:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin assured on Thursday that the country will keep providing assistance to the brotherly people of Belarus amid continuing pressure and destabilization attempts.

"We will keep providing comprehensive assistance to the brotherly people of Belarus in the current quite tough domestic political situation in Belarus, and amid continuing political and sanctions pressure, and persistent attempts to destabilize the situation," Putin said at the Forum of Russian and Belarusian Regions, also pointing to Russia's commitment to further develop the bilateral relations.

