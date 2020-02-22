UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia To Launch 1st Arktika-M Satellite To Monitor Arctic Region In December - Source

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 50 seconds ago Sat 22nd February 2020 | 05:10 AM

Russia to Launch 1st Arktika-M Satellite to Monitor Arctic Region in December - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2020) Russia will launch its first Arctic-M satellite to monitor climate and the environment in the Arctic region from the Baikonur space center in Kazakhstan in December 2020, a Russian space industry source told Sputnik.

"The launch of a Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket with the Fregat booster and the first Arctic-M satellite is planned for December 9," the source said.

Arktika-M is a series of planned Russian remote-sensing and emergency communications satellites operating in an highly elliptical 12-hour orbit.

The payload consists of the MSU-GSM multi-spectral imager as well as transmitters for meteorological and rescue systems.

Russia's State Space Corporation Roscosmos said in August 2019 that the launch of the second Arktika-M satellite had been postponed until 2023.

The Federal space program for 2016-2025 stipulates the launch of three more Arktika-M satellites in 2023, 2024 and 2025 respectively, but a contract for their production has not yet been concluded.

Related Topics

Russia Kazakhstan August December 2019 2020 From Industry Satellites

Recent Stories

Poor visibility warning

5 hours ago

US Needs Fast Action, Lower-for-Longer Rates in Ne ..

5 hours ago

Multan Sultan beat Lahore Qalandars by 5 wickets H ..

5 hours ago

KPCIP to be taken over by provincial LG depratment ..

5 hours ago

US Punishes Political Operative With 1-Year, 1-day ..

5 hours ago

Wells Fargo close to $3 bn deal over fake accounts ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.