Russia To Launch 3 Soyuz Rocket From Guiana Space Center In 2021 - Source

Umer Jamshaid 29 seconds ago Sat 30th January 2021 | 02:49 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2021) Russia intends to launch three Soyuz-ST carrier rockets from the Kourou space center in French Guiana this year, a source in the space and rocket industry told Sputnik on Saturday.

"In September, the launch of two European Galileo navigation satellites is planned, in November and December � two launches with 34 UK OneWeb's communications satellites in each," the source said.

Since October 2011, there have been 25 Soyuz-ST launches from the Guiana space center. One of the launches in August 2014 ended with the launch of European Galileo navigation satellites into an off-design orbit due to issues with the Fregat upper stage.

More Stories From World

