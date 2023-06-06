UrduPoint.com

Russia To Launch 42 Satellites From Vostochny Cosmodrome - Gov't

Umer Jamshaid Published June 06, 2023 | 08:34 PM

Russia will launch 42 small satellites into orbit from the Vostochny cosmodrome on board a Soyuz carrier, according to a Russian government decree published on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2023) Russia will launch 42 small satellites into orbit from the Vostochny cosmodrome on board a Soyuz carrier, according to a Russian government decree published on Monday.

This will include 39 Russian satellites, including a Meteor-M weather satellite, and three foreign satellites � one from each of Belarus, Malaysia and the United Arab Emirates, the decree read.

The date of the launch was not specified.

The launch was initially scheduled for 2022 but then postponed into 2023. In early May, Russian state space corporation Roskosmos said that the Meteor-M satellite had been delivered to the cosmodrome in Russia's Amur Region.

