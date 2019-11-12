UrduPoint.com
Russia To Launch About 30 New-Generation Satellites To Overhaul GLONASS Grouping By 2031

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 05:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2019) Russia is planning to launch about 30 GLONASS-K2 satellites to overhaul its aging GLONASS navigation satellite constellation, according to the documents obtained by Sputnik.

Over the past five years, Russia has been launching no more than two navigation satellites annually. At the same time, the majority of the GLONASS satellites in orbit operate beyond the warranty period. As a result, the GLONASS network experienced multiple malfunctions in 2019 when only 21 devices remained operational, while a total of 24 global satellites were needed to ensure global signal coverage.

The GLONASS navigation grouping currently consists of 27 satellites, including 23 operational, two in maintenance, one spare and one in flight test phase.

The documents stipulate that 12 Soyuz-2.1b and eight Angara-A5 carrier rockets will be used to launch 28 GLONASS-K2 satellites in 2021-2030.

According to the plans, two satellites will be launched in 2021, two in 2023, five in 2024, six in 2025, four in 2026, one in 2029, and eight in 2030.

