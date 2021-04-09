UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia To Launch All Contracted UK OneWeb Satellites By 2022-2023 - Roscosmos Chief

Sumaira FH 56 minutes ago Fri 09th April 2021 | 06:58 PM

Russia to Launch All Contracted UK OneWeb Satellites by 2022-2023 - Roscosmos Chief

The contract obligations for the launch of OneWeb communications satellites for the United Kingdom on board Russia's Soyuz carrier rockets will be fulfilled in late 2022 or the first half of 2023, Dmitry Rogozin, the head of Russia's state space corporation Roscosmos, said on Friday

BAIKONUR (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2021) The contract obligations for the launch of OneWeb communications satellites for the United Kingdom on board Russia's Soyuz carrier rockets will be fulfilled in late 2022 or the first half of 2023, Dmitry Rogozin, the head of Russia's state space corporation Roscosmos, said on Friday.

"We are planning [to launch all satellites] until the end of 2022, but practically speaking, it will probably be the first half of 2023 due to the fact that we had delays in the deliveries of spacecraft last year," Rogozin told reporters.

Later on Friday, delegations of Roscosmos and OneWeb will hold talks with the expectation of continued cooperation.

In January, a source told Sputnik that Russia was going to conduct three OneWeb launches in 2021, namely in March, April and May, taking 36 satellites to orbit each time. Two more launches supposedly in June and July are still under consideration.

OneWeb is set to start providing commercial satellite communications services later this year and to deploy a 648-satellite constellation by the end of 2022. This will ensure broadband internet access to users from around the globe, thanks to full coverage of the Earth's surface.

Related Topics

Internet Russia United Kingdom January March April May June July All From Satellites

Recent Stories

Best security to be provided to investors in FIEDM ..

6 minutes ago

New SHOs posted in 9 police stations

6 minutes ago

Prince Philip 'a man of great purpose and convicti ..

7 minutes ago

Zidane hopes there will be more Clasicos for Messi ..

7 minutes ago

Digital edition of Hannover Messe-2021 to be held ..

7 minutes ago

Veteran journalist Usman Hameed passes away

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.