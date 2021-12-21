UrduPoint.com

Russia To Launch Angara Rocket Between December 23-27 - Source

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 21st December 2021 | 10:58 PM

Russia to Launch Angara Rocket Between December 23-27 - Source

The test launch of the Angara-A5 heavy carrier rocket from the Plesetsk spaceport will take place within the launch window from December 23 to 27, the exact date will be determined by the state commission immediately before the launch, the postponement is ruled out, a space industry source told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2021) The test launch of the Angara-A5 heavy carrier rocket from the Plesetsk spaceport will take place within the launch window from December 23 to 27, the exact date will be determined by the state commission immediately before the launch, the postponement is ruled out, a space industry source told Sputnik.

"There is no exact date for the launch of the product from the Plesetsk cosmodrome yet. Since the launch is a test one, a launch window allocated for it is from December 23 to 27. The specific launch date will be determined immediately before the launch by the decision of the state mission," the source explained.

He added that "this is the standard algorithm for test launches."

"There can be no talk of any postponement from December 23 to 24," the source said.

Related Topics

December From Industry

Recent Stories

PMLN has no right to speak about media freedom: Fa ..

PMLN has no right to speak about media freedom: Farrukh Habib

2 minutes ago
 Norway and Sweden oil firms merge in 12 bn euro de ..

Norway and Sweden oil firms merge in 12 bn euro deal

2 minutes ago
 Russia Considers NATO's Further Expansion to Its B ..

Russia Considers NATO's Further Expansion to Its Borders a 'Red Line' - Lavrov

2 minutes ago
 AJK PM asks lawyers to raise legal perspective of ..

AJK PM asks lawyers to raise legal perspective of Kashmir issue

2 minutes ago
 DFC visits different areas to ensure sale of wheat ..

DFC visits different areas to ensure sale of wheat flour at fixed price

6 minutes ago
 SU approves education plan for academic year-2022

SU approves education plan for academic year-2022

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.