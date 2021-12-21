Russia to Launch Angara Rocket Between December 23-27 - Source

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2021) The test launch of the Angara-A5 heavy carrier rocket from the Plesetsk spaceport will take place within the launch window from December 23 to 27, the exact date will be determined by the state commission immediately before the launch, the postponement is ruled out, a space industry source told Sputnik.

"There is no exact date for the launch of the product from the Plesetsk cosmodrome yet. Since the launch is a test one, a launch window allocated for it is from December 23 to 27. The specific launch date will be determined immediately before the launch by the decision of the state mission," the source explained.

He added that "this is the standard algorithm for test launches."

"There can be no talk of any postponement from December 23 to 24," the source said.