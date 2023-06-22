Russia to Launch Climate Change Adaptation Plan for Regions - Agency

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2023) Russia will launch a national plan in July to adapt its regions to climate change, Russia's Agency for Strategic Initiatives (ASI) told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"In July 2023, our modular project, the 'Russian Regions' Adaptation to Climate Change' educational program, will be launched. It is designed for regions that want to increase their effectiveness in responding to climate change," the ASI said.

Leading scientific and educational centers, experts on climate change, as well as specialists in agricultural sciences, construction and energy have been involved in the creation of the program.

"Climate change, the scale of its socio-economic consequences for the country require a timely response. Program participants will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the climate agenda together with experts and develop practical skills in creating and implementing regional climate adaptation projects," ASI Director General Svetlana Chupsheva said.

The project aims to teach methods for assessing the risks and economic efficiency of climate projects, showcase best Russian and international practices and adaptation technologies, train skills in working with climate data sources, as well as teach about available tools for financing adaptation projects. The agency has already carried out similar work during a pilot project in three regions, the Crimea, the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Area and the Sakhalin Region.

The program will last three months and will be conducted in both online and offline format. The training consists of four modules, including lectures by leading Federal and international experts, as well as workshops for regional management teams with mentors.