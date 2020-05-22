Russia to Launch COVID-19 Antibody Study in Late June - Public Health Chief

The study for the coronavirus immunity will begin in Russia in the last two weeks of June, the head of the consumer health watchdog, Anna Popova, said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2020) The study for the coronavirus immunity will begin in Russia in the last two weeks of June, the head of the consumer health watchdog, Anna Popova, said Friday.

"We will move on to a population study, we have to understand how many people in the population have immunity ... We are starting this work in the third decade of June so that people will have formed the immunity that we need to determine," Popova said.