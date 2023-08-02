Open Menu

Russia To Launch Largest In 40 Years Expedition Beyond Arctic Polar Circle

The Russian Academy of Sciences and the Clean Arctic environmental program will jointly launch the largest in 40 years expedition beyond the Arctic Circle to study permafrost zones and ways of life of indigenous communities, the project's press service said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2023) The Russian academy of Sciences and the Clean Arctic environmental program will jointly launch the largest in 40 years expedition beyond the Arctic Circle to study permafrost zones and ways of life of indigenous communities, the project's press service said on Wednesday.

"Departments of the Russian Academy of Sciences and volunteers of the Clean Arctic project will undertake a large-scale scientific Arctic expedition Clean Arctic - Vostok-77," the press service said in a statement, adding that it would be the first Arctic venture "of such scale" in 40 years.

The journey will start on August 15 and last for exactly one year, covering 12,000 kilometers (7456 miles) across 19 Russian regions, the statement read.

The project is expected to bring together over 700 researchers from the Russian Academy of Sciences, as well as teachers, postgraduates and students of regional universities. They will delve into traditional economic activities of indigenous peoples of the North, conduct research on permafrost and look for areas suitable for so-called carbon measurement test sites.

