Open Menu

Russia To Launch Meteor-M Satellite From Vostochny Cosmodrome On June 27 - Roscosmos

Faizan Hashmi Published June 23, 2023 | 08:19 PM

Russia to Launch Meteor-M Satellite From Vostochny Cosmodrome on June 27 - Roscosmos

The second space launch in 2023 from the Russia's Vostochny cosmodrome will take place on June 27, when the Meteor-M weather satellite will be sent to orbit along with 42 small satellites, Russian state space corporation Roscosmos said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2023) The second space launch in 2023 from the Russia's Vostochny cosmodrome will take place on June 27, when the Meteor-M weather satellite will be sent to orbit along with 42 small satellites, Russian state space corporation Roscosmos said on Friday.

"The general assembling of the Soyuz-2.1b rocket was completed today with the Fregat upper stage, the Meteor-M 2-3 weather satellite and 42 Russian and foreign satellites. The departure (is scheduled for) June 24. The launch (is scheduled for) June 27 at 14:34.49 Moscow time (11:34 GMT)," the corporation wrote on social media.

In early June, the Russian government issued a decree stating that 42 small satellites, including three for foreign countries, would be launched together with Meteor-M 2-3 from Vostochny. The foreign satellites approved for the launch belong to Belarus, Malaysia and the United Arab Emirates.

The launch was initially scheduled for 2022 but then postponed into 2023. In early May, Roscosmos said that the Meteor-M satellite had been delivered to the cosmodrome in Russia's Amur Region.

Related Topics

Weather Moscow Russia Social Media Belarus United Arab Emirates Malaysia May June From Government Satellites

Recent Stories

UAE President sends written letter to President of ..

UAE President sends written letter to President of Georgia with invitation to CO ..

22 minutes ago
 WAPDA, UAE firm sign MoUs for capacity enhancement ..

WAPDA, UAE firm sign MoUs for capacity enhancement of existing small HPPs, devel ..

8 minutes ago
 Commissioner for provision of best medical facilit ..

Commissioner for provision of best medical facilities at BVH

9 minutes ago
 Israeli Army Conducts Raids in West Bank as Tensio ..

Israeli Army Conducts Raids in West Bank as Tensions Rise - Reports

8 minutes ago
 Hindu Community takes out rally to show solidarity ..

Hindu Community takes out rally to show solidarity Pakistan Army

9 minutes ago
 Equal opportunities essentials for progress of cou ..

Equal opportunities essentials for progress of country: Shaista Khoso

9 minutes ago
Sindh govt announces Eid ul Azha holidays from Jun ..

Sindh govt announces Eid ul Azha holidays from June 28 to July 01

9 minutes ago
 Dutch King Accepts Resignation of Education Minist ..

Dutch King Accepts Resignation of Education Minister Previously Accused of Bully ..

9 minutes ago
 Brazil's Embraer Denies Talking to Ukraine About A ..

Brazil's Embraer Denies Talking to Ukraine About A-29 Attack Jet Sales

40 minutes ago
 OceanGate Co-Founder Says Safety, Risk Reduction K ..

OceanGate Co-Founder Says Safety, Risk Reduction Key Aspects of Company's Policy

8 minutes ago
 Six dead, 1,252 injured in Punjab road accidents

Six dead, 1,252 injured in Punjab road accidents

41 minutes ago
 Ukrainian conflict impacts aid provision, PRCS ste ..

Ukrainian conflict impacts aid provision, PRCS steps in to assist Afghan migrant ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From World