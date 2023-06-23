Russia to Launch Meteor-M Satellite From Vostochny Cosmodrome on June 27 - Roscosmos

The second space launch in 2023 from the Russia's Vostochny cosmodrome will take place on June 27, when the Meteor-M weather satellite will be sent to orbit along with 42 small satellites, Russian state space corporation Roscosmos said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2023) The second space launch in 2023 from the Russia's Vostochny cosmodrome will take place on June 27, when the Meteor-M weather satellite will be sent to orbit along with 42 small satellites, Russian state space corporation Roscosmos said on Friday.

"The general assembling of the Soyuz-2.1b rocket was completed today with the Fregat upper stage, the Meteor-M 2-3 weather satellite and 42 Russian and foreign satellites. The departure (is scheduled for) June 24. The launch (is scheduled for) June 27 at 14:34.49 Moscow time (11:34 GMT)," the corporation wrote on social media.

In early June, the Russian government issued a decree stating that 42 small satellites, including three for foreign countries, would be launched together with Meteor-M 2-3 from Vostochny. The foreign satellites approved for the launch belong to Belarus, Malaysia and the United Arab Emirates.

The launch was initially scheduled for 2022 but then postponed into 2023. In early May, Roscosmos said that the Meteor-M satellite had been delivered to the cosmodrome in Russia's Amur Region.