Russia To Launch New Angara Carrier Rocket In 2024 - Space Research Center

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 05:20 AM

Russia to Launch New Angara Carrier Rocket in 2024 - Space Research Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2019) Russia's new Angara-A5M carrier rocket is expected to be launched from the Vostochny space center in 2024, the chief designer at the Khrunichev State Research and Production Space Center told Sputnik.

"The Angara-A5M launch vehicle is planned to be launched approximately at the end of 2024," Sergey Kuznetsov said on Wednesday.

Earlier this month, space industry sources told Sputnik that a test launch of the new Russian Angara heavy-class carrier rocket had been delayed until 2020.

