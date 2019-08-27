UrduPoint.com
Russia To Launch Okhotnik Combat Drone Batch Production After 2024 - Deputy Prime Minister

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Tue 27th August 2019 | 12:58 PM

ZHUKOVSKY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2019) Russia will launch batch production of new Su-70 Okhotnik (Hunter) heavy combat drone after 2024, as the drone is currently undergoing tests, Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov told Sputnik on Tuesday, on the first day of the MAKS-2019 international air show.

The maiden flight of the drone, which weighs 20 tonnes, took place on August 7.

"As you know, the first successful flight of Okhotnik has taken place. Tests are currently underway, which will last two or three years.

I think batch production will start after 2024," Borisov said.

The Su-70 Okhotnik heavy combat drone has been developed by the Sukhoi Design Bureau. This large flying-wing drone with a low radar signature is expected to carry out various types of reconnaissance activities.

The air show will run through Sunday in Moscow Region's Zhukovsky. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the event.

