Russia To Launch Progress MS-22 Cargo Spacecraft To ISS On February 9 - Roscosmos

Sumaira FH Published January 25, 2023 | 08:29 PM

Russia to Launch Progress MS-22 Cargo Spacecraft to ISS on February 9 - Roscosmos

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2023) Russian will launch the Progress MS-22 cargo spacecraft to the International Space Station (ISS) on February 9 to bring necessary resupply items to the station, Russian space agency Roscosmos said on Wednesday.

"The launch of the Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket with Progress MS-22 will take place at 9:15 a. m. Moscow time (06:15 GMT) on February 9," Roscosmos said on Telegram.

Preparations for the launch are underway now, with the spacecraft expected to be fueled for the flight in the coming days, the space agency added.

Following the launch, the Progress MS-22 spacecraft will dock to the ISS, bringing water, food, fuel, and other standard resupply items to the station. There are currently three Russian cosmonauts working on the ISS, Anna Kikina, Sergei Prokopyev and Dmitry Petelin, together with three NASA astronauts, Josh Cassada, Frank Rubio and Nicole Mann.

