Russia To Launch Six Gonets-M Satellites Into Orbit This Year - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2020) Russia plans to launch six Gonets-M communications satellites into orbit before the end of 2020, a space industry source told Sputnik.

"The first launch of three Gonets-M [satellites] on the Soyuz-2.

1b carrier rocket with the Fregat booster from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome is planned for September, one more launch is planned for November-December," the source said.

The source told Sputnik that some foreign and different Russian satellites will be launched jointly with the Gonets-M satellites.

In February, Gonets Satellite System CEO Pavel Cherenkov said that the launch of three Gonets-M satellites was planned for August-September, 2020.

