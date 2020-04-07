UrduPoint.com
Russia To Launch Spacecraft To Photograph Lunar Surface In Nov 2024- Lavochkin Association

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 06:00 AM

Russia to Launch Spacecraft to Photograph Lunar Surface in Nov 2024- Lavochkin Association

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2020) The launch of the Russian spacecraft Luna-26, which will take stereoscopic photographs of the lunar surface and select a place for the future landing of Russian cosmonauts, is scheduled for November 2024, according to materials of spacecraft manufacturer Lavochkin Research and Production Association, obtained by Sputnik.

According to the work plan, the blastoff is scheduled for November 13, 2024.

Previously, the exact launch date was not reported.

