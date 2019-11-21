UrduPoint.com
Russia To Launch Team To Combat Drug-Related Cybercrime - Drug Control Agency Chief

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 06:33 PM

Russia to Launch Team to Combat Drug-Related Cybercrime - Drug Control Agency Chief

The Russian Interior Ministry is set to launch specialized units to combat the promotion and distribution of drugs over the Internet, acting chief of the Main Directorate for Drug Control of the ministry Kirill Smurov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2019) The Russian Interior Ministry is set to launch specialized units to combat the promotion and distribution of drugs over the internet, acting chief of the Main Directorate for Drug Control of the ministry Kirill Smurov said on Thursday.

"The deadline for the formation [of specialized units] is January 10, 2020. Issues are being worked out; relevant instructions are given to field offices. The task set by the president will be completed by this deadline," Smurov told Russian lower house lawmakers at a roundtable.

As noted by Smurov, laws could also be amended to tighten responsibility for promoting drugs on the Internet.

In late October, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the interior ministry to develop legislation that would criminalize "encouraging the use of or propagandizing narcotic substances, psychotropic substances, or their analogues using the information and telecommunication network known as the Internet."

