Russia To Launch Third Angara-A5 Heavy Rocket On December 23

Thu 09th December 2021 | 04:35 PM

Russian heavy-lift rocket Angara-A5 will be launched from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome in the country's northwest on December 23, marking the third of 17 such launches scheduled to take place before 2028, a source in the rocket and space industry told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2021) Russian heavy-lift rocket Angara-A5 will be launched from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome in the country's northwest on December 23, marking the third of 17 such launches scheduled to take place before 2028, a source in the rocket and space industry told Sputnik.

"The launch of Angara-A5 will take place on December 23 at 18:00 (Moscow time, 15:00 GMT)," the source said.

The reserve date for the launch is December 24, the source added.

The first two launches of the Angara heavy rocket took place at the Plesetsk Cosmodrome on December 23, 2014 and December 14, 2020 .

In October, the Russian Defense Ministry announced plans to carry out 17 launches of the new Angara-A5 heavy-lift rocket from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome before the end of 2027, including one in 2021 and two in 2022.

Angara is a family of Russian environmentally friendly carrier rockets ranging from light to heavy class.

