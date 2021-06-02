Russia to Launch Tours to North Pole for Chinese Tourists in April 2022

(@FahadShabbir)

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2021) Russia's Arctic ice camp, Barneo will start to receive Chinese tourists in April 2022, its chief Alexander Krasnoperov told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Barneo is a private ice base established on an ice floe close to the North Pole and used for scientific research and tourism.

"Starting from April 2022, we will form groups from China; we already have applications. We will make one trip for sure. As for others, this will become clear by autumn. Tourists will arrive by a regular flight from Shanghai to Krasnoyarsk, then they will reach Khatanga. There we will meet them and bring them to the ice station by our flight," Krasnoperov said on the sidelines of the St.

Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

According to him, the camp has the capacity of around 300 people per season. The tour cost starts from $20,000.

