Russia To Lay 2 Newest Non-Nuclear Submarines Of Project 677 Lada In 2022 - Shipyard

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 08:46 PM

The laying of two of the newest non-nuclear submarines of Project 677 Lada will take place in 2022, Admiralty Shipyards CEO Alexander Buzakov told Sputnik

"In 2022, we will transfer to the fleet the second and third submarines of Project 677, Velikiye Luki and Kronstadt.

In the same 2022, we will lay down two submarines of this project at once," Buzakov said.

The command of the Navy has not yet decided on the Names of these boats, he noted.

"Obviously, the decision on them will be made during the laying, which traditionally should take place either by May 9, or by the Day of the Navy," Buzakov said.

He also noted that it had not yet been decided on which of the two fleets, the Northern or the Baltic, these submarines will serve.

