Russia to Lay Down 2 Helicopter Carriers of 'Mistral' Type - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2020) Russia will lay down two helicopter carriers at Zaliv shipyard in Crimea on Thursday, a source in the shipbuilding industry told Sputnik.

"For the first time, in the newest history of Russia, two ships of a new type are laid down ” helicopter carriers, Russian 'Mistrals,'" the source said.

The technical characteristics of Model 23900 have not been announced yet.