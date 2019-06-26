Russia to Leave PACE If Full Rights of Russian Delegation Not Secured- Lower House Speaker

Russia will leave the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) if full rights of the Russian delegation are not secured, the speaker of the lower house of the Russian parliament, Vyacheslav Volodin, said on Wednesday at a plenary session, accusing certain states of weaving plots against Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2019) Russia will leave the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) if full rights of the Russian delegation are not secured, the speaker of the lower house of the Russian parliament, Vyacheslav Volodin, said on Wednesday at a plenary session, accusing certain states of weaving plots against Russia.

"I think all of you will support the previously adopted position: either full rights of our delegation are secured and remain inviolable, or we leave PACE," Volodin said.

Lawmakers supported him with applause.

"It is important for us that the rights of the [Russian] delegation are fully confirmed. Some games are going on, moreover, these are dirty games, as there are some forces that do not want the Council of Europe to unite 47 countries and that do everything possible to disrupt the balance existing in Europe and to damage relations between our countries," Volodin added.

He specified that the United Kingdom, Poland and Ukraine were chiefly engaged in "dirty games" against the Russian delegation.