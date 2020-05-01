UrduPoint.com
Russia To Lift COVID-19 Measures Gradually At Paces Adjusted To Each Region - Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2020) The head of Russia's safety watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, Anna Popova, said on Friday that lifting COVID-19 restrictive measures would be phased and at different paces in different regions.

"It will be a phased exit, it is inevitable. And at different speeds in different regions of Russia. The country is very big, the epidemiological situation for this infection is different in each region, it develops differently. And the population's discipline is different everywhere. Depending on that it would be clear as to when, in what terms, in which regions, certain restrictions would be lifted," Popova said in an interview with Russia's Komsomolskaya Pravda newspaper.

She reiterated the need for strict observance of the introduced measures in order to start lifting the restrictions.

"I understand that there is a high level of exhaustion. But it is better to put up with it for another two weeks and then stabilization should definitely come," Popova said.

So far, Russia has registered 114,431 COVID-19 cases, 1,169 deaths and 13,220 recoveries, according to Rospotrebnadzor.

