MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2020) Russia's agricultural safety watchdog Rosselkhoznadzor said on Tuesday it would clear tomato exports from 15 producers in Azerbaijan starting January 1.

"Rosselkhoznadzor deemed it safe to allow tomato exports to Russia starting January 1, 2021 from 15 Azerbaijani enterprises operating in areas that were free of South American tomato leaf miners in 2020," a statement read.

On December 10, Russia banned Azeri tomatoes and apples grown in areas infested by the pest, which can cause extensive crop damage.