Russia To Lift Taliban Sanctions If UN Security Council Cancels Restrictions - Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 15 seconds ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 07:33 PM

Russia to Lift Taliban Sanctions If UN Security Council Cancels Restrictions - Official

Russia will lift sanctions on the Taliban movement if the United Nations Security Council decides to abolish the international restrictions at Washington's request, Russia's presidential envoy for Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov, said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2020) Russia will lift sanctions on the Taliban movement if the United Nations Security Council decides to abolish the international restrictions at Washington's request, Russia's presidential envoy for Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov, said on Tuesday.

"They [the United States] have asked the Security Council to ensure that ... sanctions are lifted by May 29. And this will trigger some consequences, since under the deal, the US is obligated to remove, to cancel all the Taliban sanctions, which have been imposed over these decades, by August 27.

But this is related not only to the US. If the UN Security Council adopts the resolution canceling the sanctions regime against the Taliban movement this will be a decision that everyone will have to abide by this will have some consequences for Russia as well, and for all the other members of the organization," Kabulov said at a press conference, held at the Rossiya Segodnya international news agency.

"This means we will have to conduct a domestic procedure as well ... It will be permitted in Russia," Kabulov added.

