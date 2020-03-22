UrduPoint.com
Russia to Limit Air Traffic With Other Countries Amid COVID-19 - Air Transport Agency

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2020) Russia will suspend air traffic with other countries starting from March 23, except flights from Moscow to capitals and big cities, the Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) said on Sunday, adding that charters to take back Russian citizens will remain.

"Rosaviatsiya reports that in accordance with the order of the Russian government ... from midnight Moscow time [21:00 GMT] on March 23, 2020, a temporary restriction on passenger air transportation from the territory of the Russian Federation to the territory of foreign states will be introduced," the agency said in a statement.

The agency noted that the restriction would no concern flights from Moscow to capitals or big cities of 146 countries, as well as charters returning Russian citizens.

Meanwhile, Pobeda, a low-cost airline belonging to Russia's flagship carrier Aeroflot, said that it would suspend flights to Turkey, the last foreign route of the company, until April 30 in accordance with the government order amid COVID-19 pandemic. However, the company will organize charters to bring back Russian citizens, who are currently in Turkey.

