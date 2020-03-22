UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia To Limit Air Traffic With Turkey Amid COVID-19 Pandemic - Air Transport Agency

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 56 seconds ago Sun 22nd March 2020 | 05:00 PM

Russia to Limit Air Traffic With Turkey Amid COVID-19 Pandemic - Air Transport Agency

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2020) Russia will restrict flights to Turkey starting from March 23, the Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) told Sputnik on Sunday, adding that regular flights to Istanbul, as well as charters to take back Russian citizens will remain.

"Since midnight [21:00 GMT] on March 23, regular flights from Moscow to Istanbul will remain, charter flights [will remain] until Russian citizens are fully transported to [Russia]," the agency said.

In addition, a source told Sputnik that Russia would restrict air traffic with Japan since Monday, preserving only regular flights to Tokyo and charters to evacuate Russian nationals.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Turkey Traffic Tokyo Istanbul Japan March Sunday From

Recent Stories

Ministry of Education launches distance learning s ..

51 seconds ago

Former Real Madrid President dies from coronavirus

16 minutes ago

Dubai Chamber to support public-private partnershi ..

31 minutes ago

Distance learning begins at Sharjah&#039;s Arab Ac ..

46 minutes ago

Dubai Police urges customers to use App or Website ..

1 hour ago

DEWA urges public to save natural resources to ens ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.