Russia to Look for Balanced Decisions in Exiting Self-Isolation Due to High Risks - Peskov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) Each nation chooses its own way to exit the self-isolation regime imposed over the COVID-19 pandemic, Russia will look for balanced solutions due to high risks, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the RTVI broadcaster.

"Everyone has its own path: someone is acting cautiously, someone is prolonging the exit from the self-isolation regime, someone is acting more decisively. There is a high risk of a new wave [of the epidemic] ... We will need very balanced, well-thought decisions that will be made after consultations with experts," Peskov said.