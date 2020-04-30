UrduPoint.com
Russia To Look For Balanced Decisions In Exiting Self-Isolation Due To High Risks - Peskov

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 05:10 AM

Russia to Look for Balanced Decisions in Exiting Self-Isolation Due to High Risks - Peskov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) Each nation chooses its own way to exit the self-isolation regime imposed over the COVID-19 pandemic, Russia will look for balanced solutions due to high risks, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the RTVI broadcaster.

"Everyone has its own path: someone is acting cautiously, someone is prolonging the exit from the self-isolation regime, someone is acting more decisively. There is a high risk of a new wave [of the epidemic] ... We will need very balanced, well-thought decisions that will be made after consultations with experts," Peskov said.

