Russia to Maintain High Level of Relations With CAR - Putin

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2023) Russia and the Central African Republic (car) will maintain their high level of relations as the countries have many opportunities for cooperation, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"It (high level of relations) will certainly be preserved in all our most sensitive areas of interaction. There are no doubts. But we must do even more, we have many opportunities (for cooperation)," Putin said at the Russia-Africa summit.

The second Russia-Africa Summit and Economic and Humanitarian Forum is taking place in the Russian city of St. Petersburg from July 27-28. Sputnik is an official media partner of the forum.