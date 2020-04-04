UrduPoint.com
Russia To Make 500 COVID-19 Ventilators In April, Over 2,500 Monthly Thereafter - Ministry

Russia to Make 500 COVID-19 Ventilators in April, Over 2,500 Monthly Thereafter - Ministry

Russia is planning in April to produce 500 ventilators to treat patients who have contracted COVID-19, with this monthly amount set to rise above 2,500 in both May and June, Russian First Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Sergey Tsyb said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2020) Russia is planning in April to produce 500 ventilators to treat patients who have contracted COVID-19, with this monthly amount set to rise above 2,500 in both May and June, Russian First Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Sergey Tsyb said on Saturday.

"We have been able today to boost ventilator production in Russia ... Approximately 500 ventilators will be produced and distributed in April, and in May we will increase this amount to 2,500 ventilators ... In June, we are planning to produce 3,000 ventilators," Tsyb told reporters.

