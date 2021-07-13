UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia To Make All Efforts To Bring Home Russian Citizens Who Are In US Prisons - Ryabkov

Muhammad Irfan 28 seconds ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 01:44 PM

Russia to Make All Efforts to Bring Home Russian Citizens Who Are in US Prisons - Ryabkov

Moscow will make all necessary efforts to bring home Viktor Bout, Konstantin Yaroshenko and other Russian nations who are currently serving time in US prisons, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2021) Moscow will make all necessary efforts to bring home Viktor Bout, Konstantin Yaroshenko and other Russian nations who are currently serving time in US prisons, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.

"We will do everything as a department [the Foreign Ministry] to bring closer this moment when the families of Konstantin Yaroshenko and Viktor Bout will be reunited, when Roman Seleznev returns home, when many of our other compatriots who find themselves in such a difficult life situation will be able to return home," Ryabkov said in an interview with the Mezhdunarodnaya Zhizn magazine, published on Tuesday.

At the same time, the diplomat said that it is not yet known when the situation will be resolved.

"Those options, those proposals that we made to the Americans, unfortunately, were left without a response," Ryabkov added.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Same All

Recent Stories

Five mln people in Cambodia vaccinated against COV ..

25 seconds ago

PTI to take solo flight in upcoming AJK polls, cla ..

27 seconds ago

China-Vietnam freight train trips surge in H1

30 seconds ago

World Youth Skills Day to be marked on July 15

32 seconds ago

COVID-19 vaccine shortage hits Indian capital, sev ..

7 minutes ago

China Boosts Trade by 37.4% in First Half of 2021 ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.