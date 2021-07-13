Russia to Make All Efforts to Bring Home Russian Citizens Who Are in US Prisons - Ryabkov

Moscow will make all necessary efforts to bring home Viktor Bout, Konstantin Yaroshenko and other Russian nations who are currently serving time in US prisons, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2021) Moscow will make all necessary efforts to bring home Viktor Bout, Konstantin Yaroshenko and other Russian nations who are currently serving time in US prisons, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.

"We will do everything as a department [the Foreign Ministry] to bring closer this moment when the families of Konstantin Yaroshenko and Viktor Bout will be reunited, when Roman Seleznev returns home, when many of our other compatriots who find themselves in such a difficult life situation will be able to return home," Ryabkov said in an interview with the Mezhdunarodnaya Zhizn magazine, published on Tuesday.

At the same time, the diplomat said that it is not yet known when the situation will be resolved.

"Those options, those proposals that we made to the Americans, unfortunately, were left without a response," Ryabkov added.