UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia To Make Coronavirus Vaccine Available For General Public During Phase 3 Trials

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 07:40 PM

Russia to Make Coronavirus Vaccine Available for General Public During Phase 3 Trials

YEKATERINBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2020) Russia will make a coronavirus vaccine candidate it is working available to general public before it clears the third and last phase of clinical trials, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said Friday.

"The government's decree implies this. It will be imperative that additional clinical research of an approved vaccine be conducted simultaneously," Murashko told reporters during a working trip to the central Russian city of Yekaterinburg.

The minister described this expedited approach as a "new format of efficacy and safety.

"

"We have a database on patients who have recovered from the coronavirus. We plan to amplify it with data on vaccinated patients to have a full picture of immune status of patients who were vaccinated and recovered," he explained.

The experimental vaccine is being developed by Gamaleya National Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow. It has recently cleared the first stage of trials in a small group of volunteers. Murashko described the outcome as "positive."

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Yekaterinburg From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Neelum Valley first defense line of Pakistan, AJK: ..

1 hour ago

TCL Pakistan brings Bari Eid Bari Offer with exclu ..

3 hours ago

Interior Ministry says US blogger Cynthia is not i ..

3 hours ago

Russia reports 6,406 cases of COVID-19 in past 24 ..

3 hours ago

Govt charges 17 per cent tax on POL products, Sena ..

3 hours ago

A devastating wheat crisis is engulfing the countr ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.