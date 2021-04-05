Russia to Make Effort to Facilitate Indirect US-Iran Contact on JCPOA - Diplomat

Russia will make effort to facilitate indirect contacts between Iran and the United States on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Russia's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, told Sputnik on Monday

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2021) Russia will make effort to facilitate indirect contacts between Iran and the United States on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Russia's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, told Sputnik on Monday.

On Tuesday, Vienna will host a face-to-face meeting of the Joint Commission of the JCPOA at the level of political directors. Tehran and Washington do not plan any direct contacts.

"The European Union serves a coordinator in the Joint Commission. There should be one contact point, and this will be the EU external policy office, however, it does not mean there is no possibility and no need to have contacts in other formats, without messing with the EU representatives.

We will make effort to promote this [indirect US-Iran contacts] where it is necessary, taking into consideration new developments. We certainly will," Ulyanov said.

As a JCPOA participant, Russia is interested in full restoration of the deal and will therefore "take all the necessary steps that can contribute to reaching specific agreements," the diplomat continued.