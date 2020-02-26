Russia to Make Effort to Promote Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue - Lavrov

Russia will make effort to promote dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina, which could enable the parties to the conflict to finally reach an agreement, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2020) Russia will make effort to promote dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina, which could enable the parties to the conflict to finally reach an agreement, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

The Kosovan parliament approved early this month a new government, led by Prime Minister Albin Kurti, who vowed to take a hard line on Serbia.

"We have a desire to promote a dialogue that will help Belgrade and Pristina reach an agreement in line with the principles outlined in the United Nations' Security Council's Resolution 1244. And of course the solution to the Kosovo problem that we all want to see must be consistent with international law and secure the approval of the Security Council.

Of course, the consent of the directly involved negotiators is necessary to achieve this," Lavrov said at a press conference, held after his talks with Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama.

Kosovo unilaterally proclaimed independence from Serbia in February 2008. While the republic is recognized by over 100 nations worldwide, Serbia and Russia are among the countries not recognizing its independence. Brussels-backed talks between Belgrade and Pristina, launched in 2011, broke off in 2018 after Kosovo hiked duties on Serbian goods by 100 percent.