MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2023) Russia will do everything possible to draw the attention of the world community to the activities of the United States in biolaboratories, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Russia's upper house approved the reports of the parliamentary commission on the US biological program in Ukraine.

The lower house approved the document on Tuesday.

"Of course, this document has been reported to the head of state (Vladimir Putin) ... we must do everything possible to draw the attention of the world community to this illegal activity of the United States," Peskov told reporters.