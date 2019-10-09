Russia to Make Every Effort to Extend New START Treaty - Foreign Ministry

(@imziishan)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2019) Russia will make every effort to extend the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START), Vladimir Yermakov, director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department for Non-Proliferation and Arms Control, told reporters on Tuesday.

"Until the termination of this agreement in February 2021, we will make every possible effort to agree with the United States on some kind of mechanism: either a temporary extension, or extension, as prescribed in the agreement, for five years," he said.

In any case, this agreement is the only fundamental nuclear disarmament agreement remaining in force, Yermakov stressed.

"We don't give up on anything. We are optimistic about solving any international security problems," he added.

The New START, signed in 2010, is the last remaining arms control treaty in force between the world's two largest nuclear-armed powers. It is set to expire in February 2021 and so far the United States has not announced plans to extend the agreement.