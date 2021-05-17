Russia to Make Every Effort to Help Palestine, Israel Launch Direct Talks - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2021) Russia will do everything possible to help Palestine and Israel launch direct negotiations, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov pledged on Monday.

Direct negotiations can only be launched after the violence ends, Lavrov said at a press conference after talks with Sierra Leone's foreign minister.

"Now everything depends on the sides' negotiability and good will. We will do everything possible to help them reach an agreement on calming down the dangerous phase of the conflict, and start direct negotiations as soon as possible," Lavrov continued.