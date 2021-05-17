UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia To Make Every Effort To Help Palestine, Israel Launch Direct Talks - Lavrov

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 05:30 PM

Russia to Make Every Effort to Help Palestine, Israel Launch Direct Talks - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2021) Russia will do everything possible to help Palestine and Israel launch direct negotiations, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov pledged on Monday.

Direct negotiations can only be launched after the violence ends, Lavrov said at a press conference after talks with Sierra Leone's foreign minister.

"Now everything depends on the sides' negotiability and good will. We will do everything possible to help them reach an agreement on calming down the dangerous phase of the conflict, and start direct negotiations as soon as possible," Lavrov continued.

Related Topics

Israel Palestine Russia Sierra Leone Agreement

Recent Stories

No coastal area is under any treat from cyclonic s ..

4 minutes ago

Overall economic situation improving: Mian Zahid H ..

8 minutes ago

Champions League final shifted from Istanbul to Po ..

11 minutes ago

38,706 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

22 minutes ago

Hattal of Yas Horse Racing Management wins UAE Pre ..

22 minutes ago

Chinese scientists discover ultrahigh-energy cosmi ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.