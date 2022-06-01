UrduPoint.com

Russia To Make High-Precision Weapons Carriers Core Of Northern Fleet By 2033 - Commander

Sumaira FH Published June 01, 2022 | 06:39 PM

Russia to Make High-Precision Weapons Carriers Core of Northern Fleet by 2033 - Commander

Carriers of long-range high-precision weapons, including hypersonic weapons, will become the core of the Russian Northern Fleet's general-purpose forces by 2033, Northern Fleet Commander Adm. Alexander Moiseev said on Wednesday

SEVEROMORSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2022) Carriers of long-range high-precision weapons, including hypersonic weapons, will become the core of the Russian Northern Fleet's general-purpose forces by 2033, Northern Fleet Commander Adm. Alexander Moiseev said on Wednesday.

"Taking into account the trends toward the unification and universality of weapons and equipment, the general-purpose naval forces of the fleet will be represented by multi-purpose ships and submarines of five to six projects. Basically, these will be carriers of long-range precision weapons, including hypersonic weapons," Moiseev told a briefing on the tasks of the Northern Fleet to protect the national interests of Russia in the Arctic and the World Ocean, timed to the Day of the Northern Fleet.

Moiseev added that until 2033, the fleet will retain its organizational structure by type and composition in line with the state armament program and the acceptance into the fleet of the main projects of multi-purpose ships and nuclear submarines.

The core fleet of the submersible forces will be submarines type 885m (Yasen-M), 636.3, and 677, while the surface forces will prioritize first-rank frigates of project 22350 of the Admiral Gorshkov type.

By the end of this year, the Norther Fleet will receive its third Project 22350 Admiral Golovko frigate, which will also become the first full-time carrier of sea-based hypersonic weapons, Moiseev said.

The Northern Fleet will carry out 19 test firings of new types of weapons by the end of the year, the commander said.

Related Topics

World Russia Nuclear

Recent Stories

Pak Vs Sri-Lanka: Pakistan records crushing eight- ..

Pak Vs Sri-Lanka: Pakistan records crushing eight-wicket win over Sri Lanka

10 minutes ago
 Armeena Khan talks about London weather

Armeena Khan talks about London weather

18 minutes ago
 Qatar, Pakistan agreed to continue close cooperati ..

Qatar, Pakistan agreed to continue close cooperation in energy, trade and invest ..

24 minutes ago
 Guterres Hopeful of Solution to Effects of Ukraine ..

Guterres Hopeful of Solution to Effects of Ukraine Crisis on Global Food Supply

44 seconds ago
 DC orders gearing up anti-dengue activities

DC orders gearing up anti-dengue activities

46 seconds ago
 Police drive against professional beggars underway ..

Police drive against professional beggars underway, 55 held

47 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.