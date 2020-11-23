UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mon 23rd November 2020 | 05:20 PM

Russia to Make Local Apps Mandatory on Gadgets After January 1 - Cabinet

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2020) The Russian cabinet has detailed the rules for local apps that have to be installed on the gadgets produced after January 1, 2021, and sold in the country.

The new rules concern smartphones, tablets, computers and Smart TVs.

The local apps will include Russian search engines, browsers, messengers, news apps.

In November 2019, the lower chamber of the Russian parliament adopted a law that banned sale of certain smart gadgets unless they had pre-installed Russian apps starting on July 1, 2020. In late March, the lawmakers voted to delay the entry into force of the law until January 1, 2021.

