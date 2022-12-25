UrduPoint.com

Russia To Meet All Budget Obligations Despite Restrictions, Sanctions - Finance Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published December 25, 2022 | 12:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2022) Russia will fulfill all budget obligations, despite any price restrictions, sanctions and price fluctuations in global markets, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Sunday.

"The task of the finance ministry and the government is to fulfill all our obligations planned in the budget, despite any price restrictions, sanctions and price fluctuations in global markets.

.. These restrictions will not affect (budget) in any way. We will fulfill all our obligations," Siluanov told Saudi Arabian broadcaster Asharq news.

The ministry recently pursued a "fairly responsible fiscal policy and tried to hedge against price fluctuations in commodities," Siluanov noted.

