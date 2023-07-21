Open Menu

Russia To Meet Needs Of African Countries After Grain Deal Termination - Foreign Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 21, 2023 | 06:10 PM

Russia to Meet Needs of African Countries After Grain Deal Termination - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2023) Russia intends to do everything to meet the food needs of African countries after the termination of the grain deal, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said on Friday.

"Of course, contacts are underway, efforts are being made so that African countries do not feel any negative consequences in this sense," Vershinin told a briefing, speaking about the consequences of the termination of the grain deal.

Related Topics

Russia

Recent Stories

‘Horrifying,’: Kiara Advani prays for gang rap ..

‘Horrifying,’: Kiara Advani prays for gang rape victims in Manipur

20 minutes ago
 Azam Khan appears before NAB in £190m case agains ..

Azam Khan appears before NAB in £190m case against PTI chief

44 minutes ago
 Rupee continues to weaken against US Dollar in Int ..

Rupee continues to weaken against US Dollar in Interbank market

60 minutes ago
 UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure collabor ..

UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure collaborates with DNV to establish Mar ..

1 hour ago
 Sheraa unlocks entrepreneurial potential within em ..

Sheraa unlocks entrepreneurial potential within emerging AI industry through int ..

1 hour ago
 Country's foreign exchange reserves reached $14b a ..

Country's foreign exchange reserves reached $14b as result of Govt's efforts: Da ..

2 hours ago
Four arrested in India for naked parade of women a ..

Four arrested in India for naked parade of women amid ethnic violence in Manipur

3 hours ago
 Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Represent ..

Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Representative of the Hashemite Kingdom ..

3 hours ago
 Secretary-General Receives Qatar’s New Permanent ..

Secretary-General Receives Qatar’s New Permanent Representative to the OIC

3 hours ago
 realme C33 Re-do: Get Your Best Mix of Design and ..

Realme C33 Re-do: Get Your Best Mix of Design and Photography in Pakistan Now

3 hours ago
 Dubai Customs and Nakheel Properties Unite for Inn ..

Dubai Customs and Nakheel Properties Unite for Innovation: Pioneering the Future ..

3 hours ago
 Defence Minister calls for devising national actio ..

Defence Minister calls for devising national action plan for water conservation ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World