Russia to Meet Needs of African Countries After Grain Deal Termination - Foreign Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2023) Russia intends to do everything to meet the food needs of African countries after the termination of the grain deal, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said on Friday.

"Of course, contacts are underway, efforts are being made so that African countries do not feel any negative consequences in this sense," Vershinin told a briefing, speaking about the consequences of the termination of the grain deal.