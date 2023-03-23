In this digest, we will tell you about an initiative to allow individuals in Russia to mine gold, a children's book week that will take place in Moscow, and about a new Buddhist monastery in Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2023) In this digest, we will tell you about an initiative to allow individuals in Russia to mine gold, a children's book week that will take place in Moscow, and about a new Buddhist monastery in Russia.

The Russian government commission on legislative activities has approved an initiative according to which individuals will be able to legally mine gold, the Association of Lawyers of Russia told Sputnik on Thursday.

As of now, only corporate entities are entitled to mine gold in Russia, while individuals face penalties under the administrative offenses code and the criminal code of Russia.

"The prepared legislative initiatives are aimed at creating new economic opportunities for citizens and solving a number of social and economic problems. Today ... only legal entities that have received an appropriate license for the use of subsoil as a result of participation in an auction or competition (can mine gold)," the association said.

The initiative suggests regulating the activities of Russians in gold mining at non-industrial deposits. Also, the concept of "mining activity" is introduced at the legislative level. According to the association, there are a number of restrictions: it is necessary to register under the status of individual entrepreneur and obtain a license; moreover, a miner can only work at one miner's site and cannot hire more than ten workers.

Additionally, an agreement on the gratuitous use of a mining site of no more than 10 hectares (24.7 acres) may be concluded for a period of three years with the possibility of extending the agreement for a period of no more than three years by mutual consent of the parties.

Moscow will host a children's book week from March 25 to April 2, with 130 city libraries participating in the event, the mayor's office said on Thursday.

The Russian State Children's library, with the support of the Russian Ministry of Culture, holds an annual Children's Book Week event, which will begin this year on March 25.

This edition marks the 80th anniversary of this initiative.

"(Visitors will be able to) get acquainted with popular children's writers and illustrators, take part in literary competitions and learn about book novelties during the anniversary Moscow Children's Book Week. It will be held in the capital from March 25 to April 2 for the 80th time," the office said in a statement.

This year, special attention will be paid to periodicals. In the reading rooms, young readers will be told about children's magazines that were popular when their parents were kids.

The construction of the largest Buddhist monastery in Russia's Tuva Republic, Thubten Shedrup Ling, which Dalai Lama took under spiritual protection, is fully completed, Vladislav Khovalyg, the head of the republic, said on Thursday.

"(We) held a meeting of the organizing committee for the opening of the Thubten Shedrup Ling monastery. Preparatory work did not stop for a day. At present, the construction of the building is fully completed and we are finalizing the interior," Khovalyg wrote on Telegram.

The postponement of the opening allows for the reformatting the cultural and spiritual component of the opening ceremony, diversifying it, the statement added.

"I know that the Buddhists of our large, multinational Russia and other countries are patiently waiting for the monastery to open its doors to everyone. The grand opening will take place," Khovalyg said.

The monastery was initially planned to open in February, but the ceremony was delayed due to organizational reasons. Back then, only a part of the monastery was to be opened.

The monastery will have a Buddhist exhibition, which will feature more than 3,000 items from the fund of the National Museum of the Republic, including a large number of religious books in Tibetan and Old Mongolian, among them a unique collection of Tibetan texts with the words of the Buddha.