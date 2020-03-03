Russia to Mobilize All Security Forces for V-Day Celebrations - Top Anti-Terror Official

Russia will involve all security and law enforcement agencies to ensure public safety at the May festivities devoted to the upcoming 75th anniversary of the victory in World War II, top counterterrorism official Igor Kulyagin told Sputnik on Tuesday

"The most serious measures will be taken.

In accordance with the instruction of the President of the country, all security and law enforcement agencies will be involved in the implementation of measures to ensure the security of upcoming celebrations," Kulyagin, the first deputy chief of staff of Russia's National Anti-Terrorist Committee, said.

Russia is set to mark the anniversary with extensive public celebrations and military parades, with a number of heads of state invited to witness the main parade in Moscow's Red Square.