Russia to Monitor Military Drills Platinum Wolf in Serbia With US Participation - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2023) Russia will closely monitor the Platinum Wolf military drills in Serbia with the participation of the United States, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Serbian Defense Ministry told Sputnik that the national armed forces will host the Platinum Wolf 23 military exercises with NATO member states, including the United States, because it has commitments to "multinational operations.

"As for the exercises in question, we will certainly be monitoring them very closely," Peskov said.