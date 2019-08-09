UrduPoint.com
Russia To Monitor US Actions To Develop Intermediate-, Shorter-Range Missiles - Moscow

Umer Jamshaid 27 seconds ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 05:28 PM

SOLNECHNOGORSK (Moscow region) (UrduPoint news / Sputnik - 09th August, 2019) Actions to develop and deploy ground-based intermediate- and shorter-range missiles, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing Friday.

"As instructed by the Russian president on August 5, the Foreign Ministry, jointly with other departments, will closely monitor the actions of the United States in the development, production and deployment of intermediate- and shorter-range ground-based missiles," Zakharova said.

She said that in the event of such actions by the United States, Russia will take exhaustive response measures to ensure its own security.

