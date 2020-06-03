Russia to Never Initiate Use Of Nuclear Weapons - Kremlin

Russia will never be the one to initiate the use of nuclear weapons, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday

On Tuesday, President Vladimir Putin signed a document on Russia's policy on nuclear deterrence, which sets out the conditions under which Russia reserves a right for the use of nuclear weapons and describes main dangers to Russia.

"There is clear wording there that describes the reasons that might lead to the use of nuclear weapons. In this document, everything is stated clearly, the elements of the strategy have been published more than once, and the statements about that have been made on various levels � by experts and on the highest level," Peskov said.

"The document has now been published in full, saying clearly what could force Russia to use nuclear weapons, while stressing that Russia can never be and never will be the one to initiate the use of nuclear weapons," Peskov said.