UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia To Never Initiate Use Of Nuclear Weapons - Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi 12 seconds ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 04:16 PM

Russia to Never Initiate Use Of Nuclear Weapons - Kremlin

Russia will never be the one to initiate the use of nuclear weapons, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2020) Russia will never be the one to initiate the use of nuclear weapons, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday.

On Tuesday, President Vladimir Putin signed a document on Russia's policy on nuclear deterrence, which sets out the conditions under which Russia reserves a right for the use of nuclear weapons and describes main dangers to Russia.

"There is clear wording there that describes the reasons that might lead to the use of nuclear weapons. In this document, everything is stated clearly, the elements of the strategy have been published more than once, and the statements about that have been made on various levels � by experts and on the highest level," Peskov said.

"The document has now been published in full, saying clearly what could force Russia to use nuclear weapons, while stressing that Russia can never be and never will be the one to initiate the use of nuclear weapons," Peskov said.

Related Topics

Russia Nuclear Vladimir Putin Lead

Recent Stories

“Law will take its due course in Shehbaz Sharif ..

16 minutes ago

Present govt restored people's trust in Pakistan P ..

9 minutes ago

Recovery hope fires fresh rally in equities, but c ..

9 minutes ago

Wishes pour in as Wasim Akram turns 54

9 minutes ago

Uganda to evacuate over 2,400 nationals abroad ami ..

22 minutes ago

Russian firm, French far-right party settle unpaid ..

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.