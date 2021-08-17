Russia To Not Contact With Purely Terrorist Groups, Taliban Have Political Office - Lavrov

Russia is not planning to hold contacts with the purely terrorist groups in Afghanistan but the Taliban movement (banned in Russia) has a political office, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday

KALININGRAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) Russia is not planning to hold contacts with the purely terrorist groups in Afghanistan but the Taliban movement (banned in Russia) has a political office, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"I said political forces, this excludes the groups that exist there and are associated with Al-Qaeda, IS [terrorist groups banned in Russia] and are purely terrorist groups, we do not class them as political forces. The Taliban has a recognized political office," Lavrov said during his speech at the Immanuel Kant Baltic Federal University.