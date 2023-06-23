Open Menu

Russia To Not Have To Notify US About Tests Of Poseidon Underwater Drones - Diplomat

Muhammad Irfan Published June 23, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Russia to Not Have to Notify US About Tests of Poseidon Underwater Drones - Diplomat

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2023) Russia does not have to notify the United States of the planned tests of the Poseidon nuclear-powered and nuclear-capable underwater drones, according to the agreements in force between Moscow and Washington, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Friday.

A source in defense industry told Sputnik earlier in the day that first trials of Poseidon drones from the Belgorod nuclear-powered submarine are scheduled for this summer.

"No, we do not have to.

There are a series of agreements dating back to the 1980s, mostly from the last century, that involve the exchange of notifications about launches of intercontinental ballistic missiles and submarine-launched ballistic missiles, as well as large-scale exercises of strategic forces. Neither one nor the other applies to this promising system, and in general, test events of this kind do not fall under any verification mechanisms and cannot fall," Ryabkov told reporters.

