Russia to Not Partake in OSCE Meeting Requested by Baltic States - Vienna Talks Delegation

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2022) Russia will not participate in the meeting of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), requested by the Baltic countries, Konstantin Gavrilov, the head of the Russian delegation at the military security and arms control talks in Vienna, told Sputnik on Monday.

The Polish OSCE Chairmanship said on Sunday that the Baltic states had requested a meeting with Belarus and other countries over "unusual military activities." The Polish OSCE Chairmanship told RIA Novosti earlier on Monday that the meeting will be held at 14:00 GMT.

"We are not participating in this meeting today," Gavrilov said.