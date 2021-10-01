Russia to Not Repeat Its Offer to US to Freeze Nuclear Assets - Ryabkov

(@FahadShabbir)

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2021) Moscow will not repeat its proposal to Washington to freeze nuclear warheads for a year, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Friday, adding that the United States has missed the opportunity.

"This was a one-time proposal. It (the US) missed this opportunity," Ryabkov said during a strategic stability debate at Geneva Centre for Security Policy.