Russia To Not Repeat Its Offer To US To Freeze Nuclear Assets - Ryabkov

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 01st October 2021 | 03:17 PM

Russia to Not Repeat Its Offer to US to Freeze Nuclear Assets - Ryabkov

Moscow will not repeat its proposal to Washington to freeze nuclear warheads for a year, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Friday, adding that the United States has missed the opportunity

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2021) Moscow will not repeat its proposal to Washington to freeze nuclear warheads for a year, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Friday, adding that the United States has missed the opportunity.

"This was a one-time proposal. It (the US) missed this opportunity," Ryabkov said during a strategic stability debate at Geneva Centre for Security Policy.

