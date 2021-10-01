Russia To Not Repeat Its Offer To US To Freeze Nuclear Assets - Ryabkov
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 01st October 2021 | 03:17 PM
GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2021) Moscow will not repeat its proposal to Washington to freeze nuclear warheads for a year, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Friday, adding that the United States has missed the opportunity.
"This was a one-time proposal. It (the US) missed this opportunity," Ryabkov said during a strategic stability debate at Geneva Centre for Security Policy.